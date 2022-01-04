Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,105,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

