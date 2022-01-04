NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $60.11

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $60.11 or 0.00128936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.36 million and $62,925.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.34 or 0.08173142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.06 or 1.00081069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

