Banco Santander S.A. Sells 11,006 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

