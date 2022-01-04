Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $424.09 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.