Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

