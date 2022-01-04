Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Target Price at $49.60

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $23.78 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 21.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 19.3% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

