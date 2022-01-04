Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,318,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,400 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

