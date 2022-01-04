Analysts Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Target Price at $39.63

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

