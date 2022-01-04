Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Volume Tops $2.57 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $31.00 million and $2.57 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.46 or 0.08161274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.50 or 0.99984823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PENDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.