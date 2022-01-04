Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the November 30th total of 453,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PALI opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

