Short Interest in Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Declines By 66.7%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAEYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

