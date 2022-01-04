Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Decreases By 66.9%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 85,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. G Squared Ascend I has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

