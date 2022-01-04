Deutsche Bank AG Buys 148,557 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,557 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $66,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

