Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,508,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 814,759 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $68,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 213.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.