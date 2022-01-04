Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,845 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $72,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,267 shares of company stock worth $41,630,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

