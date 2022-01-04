Ratecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46.00 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $57,179.21 and $46.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ratecoin

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.