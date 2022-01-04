Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,334,000 after buying an additional 1,703,138 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 452,201 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $31.41.

