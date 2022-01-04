Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 5,819 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

