Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

