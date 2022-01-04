Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.29) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.61) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 708.43 ($9.55).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 530.50 ($7.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 585.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 487.60 ($6.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 766 ($10.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($33,957.69). Also, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($13,960.38). Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

