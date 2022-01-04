Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $144,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.