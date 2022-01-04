Adviser Investments LLC Buys 318 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

