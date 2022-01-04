Adviser Investments LLC Sells 514 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.