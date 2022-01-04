Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.20 and a 1 year high of $151.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

