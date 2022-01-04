Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ambarella, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ambarella in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $216.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -260.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

