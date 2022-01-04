Argent Advisors Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

DHR stock opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

