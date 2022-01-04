Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 77,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $114.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

