Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $2.1995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

