Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 103.2%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

