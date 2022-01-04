PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the November 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PML opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

