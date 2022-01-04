Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UFP Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for UFP Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.93 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

UFPT opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $75.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

