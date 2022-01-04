Colliers Securities Comments on Hyzon Motors Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.