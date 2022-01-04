Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,309.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 252,766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 59.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

