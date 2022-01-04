Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 4,282 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

