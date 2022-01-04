Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 224 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,052 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $102.12 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

