a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE AKA opened at $9.04 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.