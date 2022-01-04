a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

NYSE AKA opened at $9.04 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. Analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.