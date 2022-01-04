Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

AFRM opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.52.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

