Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.23. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

