Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average is $172.15. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

