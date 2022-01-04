Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Rocket Companies in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

NYSE RKT opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

