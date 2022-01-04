O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.26 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

EL stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

