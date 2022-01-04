LSV Asset Management Has $133,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.10. The stock has a market cap of $426.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.