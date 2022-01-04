LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $122.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.18 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

