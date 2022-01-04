Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,631 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

