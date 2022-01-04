Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 435 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after buying an additional 526,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,420,000 after buying an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after buying an additional 991,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,790,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

