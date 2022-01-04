Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,289 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

