Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $21,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in United Airlines by 874.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

