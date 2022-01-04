Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 361,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 930,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 877,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.499 dividend. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.86%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

