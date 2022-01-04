MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 399,703 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399,703 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

NYSE:GE opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of -185.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

