MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.78 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 357.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,448 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

